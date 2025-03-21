THE EMPTY CUP is a bulletin on the politics and practice of ATTENTION.

"So crystal clean the great empty cup of attention he set between them on the table…” Henry James, The Wings of the Dove (1902)

We aim to widen and deepen public conversation on ATTENTION ACTIVISM — the growing movement to push back against the harms (psychic, social, political) of human fracking.

Published by the non-profit Friends of Attention and the Strother School of Radical Attention, THE EMPTY CUP curates news articles, academic resources, art-based inquiries, and IRL/digital programming opportunities for ATTENTION ACTIVISTS far and wide.

PITCHES

The Empty Cup accepts select contributions from our readership. We’re looking for 600-3,000 word prose works that examine attention — broadly conceived — in relation to a specific question, event, or area of interest. We publish for a general audience.

All contributions are on a volunteer basis. If you’d like to pitch a piece to The Empty Cup, please outline your vision in an email to emptycup@sustainedattention.net

Masthead:

Editor in Chief: Peter Schmidt

Publisher, and Editor at Large: D. Graham Burnett

Managing Editor: Czarina Ramos

Contributing Editors: Haena Chu, Eleanor Jasmine Lambert, David Landes, María Paula Morera Nuñez, Nick Plante