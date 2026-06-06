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Reading the Void
Machines can read everything. Only we can read nothing.
Jun 6
•
School of Radical Attention
32
4
3
At Your Leisure
On attention at rest
Jun 2
•
School of Radical Attention
9
1
May 2026
Seeing Like a System
On complexity theory and attention activism with Anna Beth Lane
May 28
•
School of Radical Attention
12
1
4
What Happens When Summer Happens
On summertime study
May 20
•
School of Radical Attention
15
3
What You Love Loves You Back
A conversation on attention ecologies with Sophie Strand
May 15
•
School of Radical Attention
and
Sophie Strand
92
10
6
1:05:33
The Penny In Your Thoughts
On attention and money
May 5
•
School of Radical Attention
11
1
April 2026
What We Make of Ourselves
On attention and craft
Apr 22
•
School of Radical Attention
11
1
1
Does Virality Concern Reality?
The case for studying the Internet with linguist Adam Aleksic
Apr 14
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School of Radical Attention
and
Adam Aleksic
84
2
14
Where Is My Mind?
On attending to geographies
Apr 8
•
School of Radical Attention
15
March 2026
A Class of Our Own
On attention as a school
Mar 25
•
School of Radical Attention
9
Contemplating Computation
On spiritual practice, business culture, and technology with Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Mar 19
•
School of Radical Attention
12
2
Feasting for the Senses
On attention and eating
Mar 11
•
School of Radical Attention
10
© 2026 Institute for Sustained Attention (501c3)
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