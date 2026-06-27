The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Eleonora Andronaco's avatar
Eleonora Andronaco
1h

So resonant. Frank's photography, in its spontaneous, in-the-moment and almost reckless dynamism, looks to me like a photographic companion to action painting. It captures time as well as it does space.

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