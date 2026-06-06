The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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D. Graham Burnett's avatar
D. Graham Burnett
8h

Totally brilliant essay -- kudos, Peter! (The question of how to read "blanks" put me in mind of Heinrich von Kleist's "The Marquise of O"...)

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Henry Kramer's avatar
Henry Kramer
1dEdited

Thirty spokes

meet in the hub.

Where the wheel isn’t

is where it’s useful.

Hollowed out,

clay makes a pot.

Where the pot’s not

is where it’s useful.

Cut doors and windows

to make a room.

Where the room isn’t,

there’s room for you.

So the profit in what is

is in the use of what isn’t.

- Lao Tzu (trans. Ursula K LeGuin)

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