The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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Mona Mona's avatar
Mona Mona
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Loved this convo and sent Anna Beth Lane an email of interest in the Complexity Lab. I've been writing about unexpected possibilities, new beginnings (where does the new come from), and us becoming unpredictable -- out next Tuesday. The convo really resonated!

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