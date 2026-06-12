SPECULATIVE PSYCHOTECHNICS and the laboratory study of attention

In this installment of OFFICE HOURS, SoRA academic dean Henry R. Kramer sits down with Julian Chehirian to chat about his upcoming seminar, SPECULATIVE PSYCHOTECHNICS.

Over the last century, human attention has been re-defined as the ability to sit still, monitor screens, and select for a task. How did this transformation develop in laboratories, and how are attention activists today breaking open the frame? Speculative psychotechnics traces the entanglement of lab and art practices from the late nineteenth century to the present, through test subjects, apparatuses, experimental choreographies, reenactment, and the aesthetics of objectivity. At Julian’s upcoming seminar at SoRA, students will make and think about and reimagine human-machine relationships — their histories, critiques, and afterlives in art.

SPECULATIVE PSYCHOTECHNICS, an in-person seminar, begins on June 20th. Enroll HERE!