The Empty Cup

The Empty Cup

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What You Love Loves You Back

A conversation on attention ecologies with Sophie Strand
School of Radical Attention's avatar
Sophie Strand's avatar
School of Radical Attention and Sophie Strand
May 15, 2026

Author and ecological mythweaver Sophie Strand joined SoRA’s Academic Dean Henry Kramer for a conversation on attention ecologies. Together, they discussed the fruition of care, love, and reciprocity emerging from acts of attention.

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