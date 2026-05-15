Author and ecological mythweaver Sophie Strand joined SoRA’s Academic Dean Henry Kramer for a conversation on attention ecologies. Together, they discussed the fruition of care, love, and reciprocity emerging from acts of attention.
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What You Love Loves You Back
A conversation on attention ecologies with Sophie Strand
May 15, 2026
Conversations
Interviews with our community of thinkers, artists, and teachers.Interviews with our community of thinkers, artists, and teachers.