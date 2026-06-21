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Why Your Phone Won't Let You Go

Toxic UX with product designer Ashley Glover
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School of Radical Attention and Let Me Finish
Jun 21, 2026

In this installation of OFFICE HOURS, SoRA academic dean Henry Kramer sits down with product designer and SoRA faculty Ashley Glover to talk about TOXIC UX and why your phone won’t let you go.

To resist toxic UX, we must first understand it. Why is it so hard to stop an infinite scroll? Why is your thumb already twitching when your phone buzzes in your pocket? Drawing on the work of Jenny Odell, Neil Postman, and others, Ashley and Henry discuss: How do these UX techniques operate on the body? How do they narrow consciousness? What possibilities of attention do they foreclose?

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