THE PARTY as HUMAN TECHNOLOGY

In this installment of OFFICE HOURS, SoRA academic dean Henry R. Kramer sits down with kyle to chat about his upcoming seminar, THE PARTY.

The party is one of the most powerful and least examined human technologies. Something happens at parties that resists description: a loosening, a possibility, an encounter that couldn't have been planned. And yet parties have shaped history more than most textbooks admit — movements are born at parties, love affairs that changed the world began on dance floors, political formations crystallized around a shared table.

Henry and kyle turn their attention toward the party as a social and political form. What defines it? What separates a party from a gathering or a scene from a moment? How can parties be designed to encourage certain kinds of attention — and what kinds most naturally emerge?

THE PARTY, an in-person seminar, begins on June 11th. Enroll HERE!

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